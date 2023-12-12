Vikings to start QB Mullens, bench Dobbs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings are benching QB Josh Dobbs in favor of starting Nick Mullens, according to the team.

Mullens will start the team’s next game Saturday at noon at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mullens has completed 65% of his passes for 5,168 yards, 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his career.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs in October, trading a 6th-round pick for Dobbs and 7th-round pick.

The game will air on NFL Network.

