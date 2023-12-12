Volk Transfer donates truck, trailer to SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christmas came early for South Central College (SCC).

Volk Transfer of Mankato announced it has donated a truck and trailer that SCC officials say will be critical to the success of the College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program.

The two vehicles will be used for the behind-the-wheel part of the CDL program, done at the college’s North Mankato campus or at a place of business.

According to SCC officials, the program is still relatively new to the college’s Customized Workforce Education.

