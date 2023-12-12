Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Voting now underway for North Mankato Hometown Holiday Lights

The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library invite everyone to vote for...
The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library invite everyone to vote for their favorite decorated house or groups of houses in this contest.(North Mankato Taylor Library)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voting opened for the North Mankato Hometown Holiday lights on Tuesday.

The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library invite everyone to vote for their favorite decorated house or groups of houses in this contest.

Maps of the participating North Mankato homes can be found at the Library or City Hall, or online.

Voting goes on until Tues., Dec. 27, and winners will be announced Dec. 28.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - On Thurs., Dec. 14, Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) will distribute over 900...
FOCP to feed over 900 students during extended Winter Break
FILE - For folks in Southern Minnesota itching to get their “blades of glory” out of storage...
New St. Peter ice-skating club to host Winter Exhibition
With the end of the year arriving, Greater Mankato Growth wants residents to hear what the...
Greater Mankato Growth to update public on Greater Mankato 2040
Volk Transfer of Mankato announced it has donated a truck and trailer that SCC officials say...
Volk Transfer donates truck, trailer to SCC