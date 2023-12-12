Voting now underway for North Mankato Hometown Holiday Lights

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voting opened for the North Mankato Hometown Holiday lights on Tuesday.

The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library invite everyone to vote for their favorite decorated house or groups of houses in this contest.

Maps of the participating North Mankato homes can be found at the Library or City Hall, or online.

Voting goes on until Tues., Dec. 27, and winners will be announced Dec. 28.

