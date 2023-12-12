Warmer than average temperatures return Wednesday

Warmer than average temperatures will return by Wednesday after a rather seasonal start to this week as sunshine continues.

Today will be on the seasonal side before the warmer temperatures return heading into the middle and end of this week. We are looking at mostly sunny skies through the day with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area. Winds will be relatively light, ranging between 5 and 15 mph across the area. Skies will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Skies may start off with some lingering clouds Wednesday morning before more sunshine reaches across the area throughout a majority of the day. Temperatures will gradually rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours as winds hover between 5 and 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures hovering in the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. A light breeze will also return to the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be rather cloudy with a few pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon highs hovering in the mid-40s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix to snow. The type of precipitation will be dependent on what the current temperatures are as it falls. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-20s by Saturday morning. This means it is likely to have light snow overnight into Saturday morning, however, it may start as a light rain/snow mix before transitioning into light snow as temperatures drop from the mid-40s into the mid-20s.

This coming weekend will teeter between partly cloudy on Saturday to mostly sunny and breezy on Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the upper-30s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to remain quiet and warmer than average overall. Skies will start off mostly sunny on Monday with temperatures hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s through next week with skies becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday. Winds will also continue to be slightly breezy ranging between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

