Waterloo man arrested after injuring baby

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 6th, 2023, police were made aware of an 8-week-old baby with suspicious injuries at Allen Hospital.

Officials say a child came into the hospital with deep scratches to its face, injuries inside his mouth, hemorrhages to both eyes, and a broken arm. The child was transferred shortly after to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. There they also determined that there was a posterior break of a rib, and a broken toe.

Following an interview with police, Devin Toler of Waterloo was arrested. Toler stated that he remembers swaddling the baby and feeling his arm “crack” but thinking it was normal.

Toler was charged with:

Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury

Child Endangerment - Multiple Acts

A no-contact order was set between the child and Toler. A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.