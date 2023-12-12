Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waterloo man arrested after injuring baby

A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.
A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 6th, 2023, police were made aware of an 8-week-old baby with suspicious injuries at Allen Hospital.

Officials say a child came into the hospital with deep scratches to its face, injuries inside his mouth, hemorrhages to both eyes, and a broken arm. The child was transferred shortly after to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. There they also determined that there was a posterior break of a rib, and a broken toe.

Following an interview with police, Devin Toler of Waterloo was arrested. Toler stated that he remembers swaddling the baby and feeling his arm “crack” but thinking it was normal.

Toler was charged with:

  • Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury
  • Child Endangerment - Multiple Acts

A no-contact order was set between the child and Toler. A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

New Ulm native is now fourth on the program's all-time scoring list.
MSU's Batt reflects on passing 1,500 point milestone
Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)
Grundy County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
8 arrested after blocking traffic on Interstate 94 near Lowry Tunnel during rush hour