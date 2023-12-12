Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house

Deanna Vaters with the Williamson County tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s gingerbread house. (Source: @wilcotxgov/X)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A Texas woman is going all-out on her love for Buc-ee’s this holiday season.

In a video posted Tuesday by the Williamson County government, Deanna Vaters with the local tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s gingerbread house.

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office, located at 904 S. Main St.

Vaters said she has been making custom gingerbread houses for years, and she has created them for the tax office for the past six years.

This year, Vaters said it was her husband’s idea to create a Buc-ee’s.

“We always stop at Buc-ee’s, that kind of gets our vacation started,” Vaters said.

The impressive gingerbread creation includes more than a dozen gas pumps, a big Buc-ee’s sign, and even Santa and his reindeer on the roof.

To make it even more fun, Vaters created photo cut-outs of her coworkers and placed them within the display. Some people are seen filling gas tanks, walking dogs, changing tires, and even charging Tesla vehicles at an electric charging station.

Vaters said she loves to include her coworkers within her gingerbread displays.

“Every year I would come take their pictures, and I think the coworkers actually look forward to that, because they’re always wondering what pose they’re going to be doing for the next year,” she said.

Vaters said she plans to continue her holiday tradition for many years to come.

“We love it. My husband and I love it,” she said. “We love doing stuff for coworkers, wherever we work we like to incorporate any kind of Christmas. We enjoy making people happy, and people really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school...
Florida fines high school for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony