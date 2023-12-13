Your Photos
Annual Soy Quality Report ‘sets stage’ for big advancement

Northern Soy Marketing member states show off quality soy, low foreign material
The Annual Soy Quality Report, first published in 1986, is supported by the soy checkoff.(Northern Soy Marketing)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 U.S. Annual Soy Quality Report has been released.

Conducted by Dr. Seth Naeve’s lab at the University of Minnesota, the report revealed that “all purchasers will find as-is protein and oil levels to be higher in 2023 crop soybeans than usual,” first collected 1,169 samples, which served as the preview of the 2023 U.S. soybean crop.

Each year, Naeve travels to China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan, and presents the report, displaying the impact of Mother Nature’s temper.

Weather is often an uncontrollable factor when figuring out crop quality, and soybean growers across the Upper Midwest had a dry year in 2023.

Still, supported by the American Soybean Association and the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the report shows great strides have been made since its start in 1986.

The final report, which will include late harvested soybean samples, will be available in the first week of 2024.

To read the report in its entirety, visit online.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

