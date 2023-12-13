Your Photos
Car strikes pedestrian on Riverfront Drive

The pedestrian was transported to Mankato Mayo Hospital with undetermined injuries.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police, Fire and Mayo Ambulance responded to a reported personal injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of S. Riverfront Dr. and Hickory St. The pedestrian was a 73-year-old man.

The accident happened at 3:51 Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Riverfront Drive was closed from traffic until 5 p.m.

”An elderly gentleman was crossing the street here on Riverfront Drive, when a southbound car struck him and injured him. And he was taken to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol will be reconstructing the accident, and the Mankato Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation,” said Paul David.

Mankato Public Safety says the current condition of the man is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Traffic reopened in both directions at 4:57 pm.

