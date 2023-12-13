Your Photos
Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

