Clear skies make perfect conditions for viewing Geminid Meteor Shower

Clear skies will stick around long enough for optimal viewing conditions of the Geminid Meteor Shower, which peaks tonight (12-13-2023).

Sunshine will stretch across the area through the day today with highs hovering in the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies will stick around tonight as the moon sets early in the evening making way for optimal viewing opportunities of the Geminid Meteor Shower, which is projected to peak tonight into Thursday morning. The best time for viewing the meteor shower will be between 7:30 pm tonight to 6:00 am Thursday morning. You will want to face towards the south and look up, or lay on your back with your feet to the south and look up into the sky to see the shooting stars. If you know where the Gemini constellation is in the sky, you will want to look in that direction as that’s where the meteors will be coming from, which is where this meteor shower gets its name from. Keep in mind, you will want to move away from any city/town lights the best you can as the darker the sky around you, the easier it will be to see the meteors (or shooting stars). These meteors are also a bit farther away than what we are used to seeing, which is why you will want to be as far away from lights as possible as a lot of the meteors will be on the dimmer side.

Be sure to either dress in layers and/or have blankets with to stay warm! With the clear skies sticking around it will feel chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning. Winds will be light, but may reach up to 15 mph, which will lead to a minor wind chill. This means it may feel colder than what the temperature is reading with wind chill values, or real feel temperatures, in the mid to upper-teens and low-20s.

Sunshine will stick around through most of Thursday before clouds move in and blanket the area by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will still remain mild with highs near 50 by the afternoon hours and winds a bit breezy up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or flurry possible (dependent on the temperatures of the area). Temperatures are likely to dip into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with late afternoon to overnight precipitation chances. Temperatures in the afternoon hours will remain mild with highs in the mid-40s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Depending on what time the precipitation moves into the area, we may only see rain or we may transition from rain to a light rain/snow mix as temperatures are projected to dip into the low-30s Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend will be quiet with just a stray sprinkle and/or flurry possible Saturday morning as skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s and low-40s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will slowly become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain partly cloudy with highs hovering in the low-40s and winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Skies will continue to slowly clear Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Next week, the week before Christmas, is looking to be rather quiet and warm for now. Skies will start off mostly sunny on Monday before becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday, and eventually mostly cloudy by the end of the week. Temperatures will remain on the more mild side, warmer than average, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. As of right now, we do not have any precipitation chances in the extended forecast for next week other than a stray shower or flurry possible towards the end of the week. Overnight temperatures through next week will hover in the upper-20s by the following morning.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.