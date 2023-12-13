Deceased driver found in ditch by state trooper in Redwood Co.

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State trooper finds the remains of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Redwood County.

Law enforcement was searching for a vehicle on Tuesday that had been reported to have driven into a ditch.

The trooper located a pickup truck around 8:30 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 140th St. and Garden Ave. with a man inside with no pulse and was not breathing.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, lifesaving efforts were started until paramedics pronounced the driver deceased.

The driver has been identified as 54-year-old Randall Lawrence Flesner.

According to the report, Flesner appeared to have not been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

