Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Geminid meteor shower peaks this week

Weather conditions prime for viewing
Tips for viewing Geminid Meteor Shower
Tips for viewing Geminid Meteor Shower(KEYC Weather)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular annual meteor showers, is going to be at its peak over the next several days, and Meteorologist Shawn Cable says that weather conditions will be perfect for viewing. Here are some tips for a great experience:

Find a Dark Location: Light pollution greatly diminishes the visibility of meteors. Choose a spot far away from city lights, ideally in a rural or wilderness area. The darker the sky, the more meteors you’ll be able to see.

Know When to Watch: The Geminid meteor shower typically peaks around mid-December. This year, the peak will be December 13 and 14; however, Geminids will be active through December 24. The shower is usually most active after midnight and before about 4am.

Look Toward the Northeast: Geminids appear to radiate from a point near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini, which is located in the northeastern part of the sky (here in the Northern Hemisphere) during the time of the shower’s peak in December. If you can, it’s best to lie down and look straight up, allowing your peripheral vision to catch meteors streaking across the sky.

Allow Your Eyes to Adjust to the Dark: It takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adapt to the darkness. During this time, avoid looking at your phone or any other light source, as this can reduce your night vision. If you must use your phone, make the screen as dim as you can.

Be Patient and Dress Warmly: Meteor watching can require a lot of patience. Not every minute will have a meteor streaking across the sky, and it can be a cold activity, especially in December. Dress warmly, bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, and perhaps some hot beverages to keep you cozy while you watch.

Remember, meteor showers are natural events, and their visibility can be affected by weather and other environmental factors. Check the weather forecast and be prepared for changes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Find out more about the Small Business Assistance Partnership Program on DEED's website.
MSU among 41 small MN businesses granted funding support
Mavericks 10-0 heading into final week before holiday break
MSU Men’s basketball team continues to remain perfect
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Burke, 73, was crossing the street on Riverfront Drive...
UPDATE: Authorities release name of pedestrian hit by driver in Mankato Tuesday as investigation continues
The Annual Soy Quality Report, first published in 1986, is supported by the soy checkoff.
Annual Soy Quality Report ‘sets stage’ for big advancement