Gov. Reynolds announces childcare stipends available to providers in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.
Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa (KTTC) –Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.

These are for licensed and registered child care center and child development homes.

Amounts will range from 10 to 50 thousand dollars, based on program size and number of applications received.

We are told funds can be used for one-time expenses related to employee recruitment and retention, minor renovations or upgrading equipment.

Applications will be accepted through January 12.

Click here to send an application and learn more about the about the funding can be found on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website.

