MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s something about a meal made from scratch that just tastes a little better.

In March of 2020, a mother in Hawaii was looking for a way to help moms in her community.

She and her toddler started making and delivering meals to families in the neighborhood who were struggling. That’s when Lasagna Love was born.

“Lasagna Love serves anybody and everybody.”

Its purpose is to spread kindness by crafting a fresh, layered, delicious pasta dish right to your doorstep. No questions asked. No payment required.

“Whether they can’t cook, or they’re disabled, or it’s a mom struggling,” Nan Maneage, Regional Director for Minnesota and Wisconsin said.

It’s now a global nonprofit with at least 45,000 volunteers in the United States alone.

“As of May, we have delivered more than 350,000 lasagnas impacting more than 1.5 million families and individuals.”

Maneage has been a volunteer chef with the organization for more than two years.

“I love the mission, I love that it’s no judgment, I love that we’re just here to help people and show that there is still kindness in the world,” Maneage said.

According to Maneage, there are roughly 120 volunteers preparing meals in Minnesota right now, with close to 30,000 deliveries across the state since its inception.

“It’s just the satisfaction that you feel that you know you gave that family something for a night that they wouldn’t have otherwise gotten.”

After an individual or family requests a meal, a local volunteer will reach out to coordinate a free delivery.

Maneage added, “You can request every 28 days. We do all dietary needs.”

The home-cooked lasagnas can be delivered read-to-eat or refrigerated to enjoy later.

“It is all non-contact. They will leave it on a bench, a front porch, wherever they choose to have it dropped off,” Maneage said.

The organization also aims to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it’s needed most.

“It’s actually very rewarding because you never know what someone’s going through.”

You can help continue spreading kindness, feeding families, and strengthening communities. Lasagna Love is always in need of volunteer chefs.

It’s easy to sign up and you set your availability, the mile radius you’re willing to drive, and how many meals you wish to deliver.

Lasagna Love also accepts donations to help continue its mission.

