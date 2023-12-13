Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park

Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed in a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - It’s been four days since devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing four adults and two children.

All six victims have been identified.

Two of the victims were 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony Elmer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

WSMV reports that Felipe Mendez Domingo told NBC that his family was in their home together on Nesbitt Lane when a normal Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“Sad,” Domingo said in an interview, which was later translated into English. “Big, big pain in my heart.”

He said he told his wife that they needed to get out of their mobile home for safety, but she wanted to stay.

“The mobile home next door started coming into our house, and the only thing I can remember is the noise and everybody screaming. Everyone was screaming,” Domingo said.

Neighbor Wanda McLemore said she also heard Perez screaming before finding her huddled over her baby after a trailer was thrown onto theirs.

Domingo said he knew his wife was gone when she wasn’t screaming anymore.

They had just moved from Guatemala about five months ago to the United States.

“We did everything as a family,” he said. “We were happy.”

Domingo said his goal is to deliver his wife and son back safely to their country.

A GoFundMe has started to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Tips for viewing Geminid Meteor Shower
Geminid meteor shower peaks this week
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong