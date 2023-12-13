Mount Kato waits to open for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With mild weather stretching into mid-December, Mount Kato is still waiting to open for the year.

The ski resort says that it’s not a question of precipitation, but when temperatures will remain low enough to manufacture snow. Currently snow production is only happening at night when temperatures fall below 30 degrees, and Mount Kato is storing snow in mounds to be spread out later. Mount Kato says that they hope to have the bunny run open this weekend, but that it’s not set in stone. The resort says that they’ve been flooded with calls for weeks asking when they’ll be able to open for the season.

”Generally we can open close to Thanksgiving, sometimes we can’t. It’s frustrating for everyone involved, everyone wants to get going, everyone wants to ski. Coming up on the Christmas vacation time is when everyone wants to be skiing and that’s what everyone is concerned about,” said Bruce Prehn.

Since the year 2000, the latest Mount Kato has opened was December 17 in 2021.

