MSU among 41 small MN businesses granted funding support

Find out more about the Small Business Assistance Partnership Program on DEED's website.
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that 41 small organizations across Minnesota will receive Small Business Assistance Partnership funding to help them grow and thrive. Minnesota State University, Mankato is among these 41 businesses, set to receive $405,000 in funding.

DEED will award more than $12.5 million to nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, community development financial institutions and community development corporations. These projects are projected to serve almost 36,000 Minnesota small businesses and entrepreneurs through Oct. 31, 2025. The $12.5 million in state funding is matched by $21.8 million in funding from local, private and federal sources.

“Helping small businesses not just survive but thrive strengthens our communities – because small businesses are the backbone of towns across Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “These Small Business Assistance Partnership grants will help local organizations provide the technical assistance small business owners need to succeed.”

The grants support the start-up, growth and success of Minnesota’s entrepreneurs and small businesses through the delivery of high-quality free or low-cost professional business development, education, subject matter expertise and technical assistance services. The 41 grantee organizations will provide small business development services to entrepreneurs and small business owners, with a particular focus on underserved populations and geographies, including individuals who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, U.S. military veterans, people with disabilities, low-income people and residents of Greater Minnesota.

Find out more about the Small Business Assistance Partnership Program on DEED’s website.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

