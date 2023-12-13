MSU Men’s basketball team continues to remain perfect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the Minnesota State Men’s basketball team a 10-0 record has them off to their best start since the 2009-2010 season. Even with a promising start, the team has been in situations like this before and knows it will take the right headspace to maintain the level of play the rest of the way.

Head coach Matt Margenthaler said, “We’ve been here before last couple years, we’ve had a great start and didn’t finish it, so now it’s finishing the season, and we have a lot of season left and then so our mind has to be, ‘be where your feet are every single day’. Be here now, don’t worry about the outside distractions just continue to do what we are doing and the great thing about this team is, we aren’t even scratching surface about how good we can possibly be. There’s a lot of things, a lot of areas we need to correct, if we continue focus on those things, rather than worry about the wins and losses, we’ll be just fine.”

Heading into their last week of play before the holiday break the Mavericks will have a pair of ranked games that includes a tough challenge on the road against Winona State where the preparation doesn’t change inside Bresnan arena.

“We prepared the same way we’ve been preparing, just not overlooking the team, just getting in the gym, practicing, really focusing on our game plan and really buying into what the coaches are saying and just know it’s another game you know. So, don’t look at the rankings, just know we’re going to play hard and be us be ourselves.” Said, Junior Justin Eagins.

Even with having an offense ranked in the top five across most categories in division two, the Mavs will rely heavily on the effort that goes into the defense play day in and day out.

“The biggest thing is is for us as we need to make sure that we are just zoned in on the defensive end. When we’re really at our best defense, that’s an effort. You can’t always make that basketball go in the hole, but you can always play hard on defense, you can always communicate with your teammates. If you do that, we have enough talent, we should be fine.” Said, Margenthaler.

The purple and gold travel to Winona for tomorrow’s action before returning home on Saturday against Concordia St. Paul and then wrapping up the first half on Tuesday night, when the Duluth Bulldogs come to town.

