MY Place to receive $15,000 AT&T digital divide contribution

Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) is to receive a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support...
Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) is to receive a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support local youth affected by the digital divide.
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) is to receive a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support local youth affected by the digital divide. This contribution will be presented at MY Place’s new location Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

The AT&T contribution will support MY Place’s Academic programs, including tutoring, digital literacy and online safety training, for youth in need in the Greater Mankato area. Many students served by MY Place have little to no access to technology at home, or lack sufficient devices, to complete their homework, stay connected, and gain digital skills.

