New technology in Minnesota offers life-saving texts

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - First responders in Minnesota are using new technology to get help to people sooner. 911 dispatchers can now send a text message to tell police and medics where to find a victim with pinpoint accuracy.

Here’s how it works: Dispatchers can send the caller a text message asking them to share their location. If the caller clicks the link, it will give first responders their exact location within seconds.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says connecting patients with first responders quickly can make the difference between life or death in some situations.

“The importance of time cannot be overstated when it comes to saving lives. Thanks to the existence of cutting-edge technology, we can now pinpoint a caller’s exact location with remarkable precision, often even before they are aware of it,” said Dana Wahlberg, director of the Minnesota DPS Emergency Communication Networks division.

The texting tech also comes with a built-in translation feature supporting multiple languages to communicate with callers in their preferred language.

