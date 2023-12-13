Your Photos
Northern Minnesota non-profit working to create recovery residence in Ely

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Ely non-profit hopes a new facility may help local people who’ve recently come out of treatment.

Ely may be a beautiful place to visit, but many who live there share a common challenge.

“Over 78% of our residents in our community have been touched in some way by substance use disorder,” said Beth Chapman, a Project Manager with Well Being Development.

Well Being Development’s goal is to provide mental and behavioral resources to locals.

“There is a lot of information and passionate pleas, that we develop resources and programs and support for people in the community that are struggling with this,” said Chapman.

Now Well Being Development aims to create a recovery residence, which would house four people coming out of substance disorder treatment.

“We only take individuals that have been through the immediate treatment needs, and they’re looking for that in between care before they transition to be independent themselves,” said Chapman.

Space in the residence is reserved for Ely residents.

Organization leaders made their pitch to the city about the facility at a recent city council meeting, with a seemingly positive outcome.

“The council really did say, ‘We’re really glad that this is part of our community,’ said Mayor Heidi Omerza. “We were supportive of it, obviously we want more information as as we move forward.”

Chapman is hoping the residence will help break the chain of addiction that so many have struggled with for generations in Ely.

“In the interviews people said, this has been going on in my family for years. It’s time for it to stop and we need help,” Chapman said.

Leaders with Well Being Development said a house manager will help connect people living in the residence with ongoing care.

Those who live there will pay rent and help maintain the facility.

Saint Louis County opioid settlement funding will be used to help cover some of the cost of the residence.

For more information about about Well Being Development, click here.

