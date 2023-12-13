Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sleepy Eye holiday lights celebrates 10 years

If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Sleepy Eye is the place to be with...
If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Sleepy Eye is the place to be with their Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion display.
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Sleepy Eye is the place to be with their Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion display.

The holiday lights were first put up in Sportsman’s Park in 2014. Then, only five lighted animations were lit, thanks to donations from Bob Schabert.

Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion has only seen growth over the past 10 years. This year includes 500,000 lights, 110 trees, Memorial Tree and #Sleepy Eye Lights & Tree sign.

Visitors can drive or walk through the exhibits. There is also an opportunity view the show from the parking lot or park on the south shore of Sleepy Eye Lake for a spectacular view across the water.

The holiday lights display is free and open to the public until Jan. 1. Donations and volunteers are welcomed.

You can find more information at https://www.sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R, IA-04)
Iowa Poll Shows Endorsements Have Some Value, Iowa Congressman’s Endorsement Likely Arriving after Holidays
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday 6pm Weathercast
Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) is to receive a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support...
MY Place to receive $15,000 AT&T digital divide contribution
Since the year 2000, the latest Mount Kato has opened was December 17 in 2021.
Mount Kato waits to open for the season