Sleepy Eye holiday lights celebrates 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Sleepy Eye is the place to be with their Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion display.

The holiday lights were first put up in Sportsman’s Park in 2014. Then, only five lighted animations were lit, thanks to donations from Bob Schabert.

Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion has only seen growth over the past 10 years. This year includes 500,000 lights, 110 trees, Memorial Tree and #Sleepy Eye Lights & Tree sign.

Visitors can drive or walk through the exhibits. There is also an opportunity view the show from the parking lot or park on the south shore of Sleepy Eye Lake for a spectacular view across the water.

The holiday lights display is free and open to the public until Jan. 1. Donations and volunteers are welcomed.

You can find more information at https://www.sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights/

