UPDATE: Riverfront Drive closed briefly by MPS to conduct accident construction following Tuesday accident

Driver, struck pedestrian have been identified
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Burke, 73, was crossing the street on Riverfront Drive...
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Burke, 73, was crossing the street on Riverfront Drive and Hickory Street, when a car driven by Mykel Hubbard, 28, struck him and injured him.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: Riverfront Drive was closed for a brief time this morning as the Minnesota State Patrol worked to reconstruct a car versus pedestrian accident from yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3:51 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon.

Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Burke, 73, was crossing the street on Riverfront Drive and Hickory Street, when a car driven by Mykel Hubbard, 28, struck him and injured him.

Burke was taken to the hospital last night, and his current condition is still unknown.

The incident is still under investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Mankato Police, Fire and Mayo Ambulance responded to a reported personal injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of S. Riverfront Dr. and Hickory St. The pedestrian was a 73-year-old man.

The accident happened at 3:51 Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Riverfront Drive was closed from traffic until 5 p.m.

”An elderly gentleman was crossing the street here on Riverfront Drive, when a southbound car struck him and injured him. And he was taken to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol will be reconstructing the accident, and the Mankato Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation,” said Paul David.

Mankato Public Safety says the current condition of the man is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Traffic reopened in both directions at 4:57 pm.

