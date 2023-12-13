Waseca Area Food Shelf provides for growing numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been a year since the Waseca Area Food Shelf opened their location to serve the Waseca Community.

They see about 150 families a week. Yet, they say the need continues to grow.

“I’m seeing that the need for the food shelf is up about 85% from when it was at this time last year,” said executive director Cindy Kolander.

It’s a common pattern across the state.

According to Hunger Solutions, Minnesotans made over 5 million visits to food shelves in 2022, which is a record high.

“We’re working with a lot more people and we have it seems like our clients or increasing month by month,” said Kolander.

This year, visits to food shelves by seniors were up 39%, Adults increased by 56%, and kids visits were up 55% from 2021 in Minnesota, according to the Hunger Solutions.

In Waseca, organizers and volunteers have had to find ways to navigate this statistics.

“A backpack program that Weekly we have kids from the school that come in and pack, but we also send home food for kids at our need of things to eat over the weekend. So that’s been going on since beginning of school,” said Kolander.

In their new location this last year, Waseca Food Shelf has provided food to close to 3,200 families.

“Because nobody should go hungry,” said Kolander.

Waseca Food Shelf is open to anyone and there are no requirements to receive their products.

