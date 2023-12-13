A “white Christmas” might be just a dream

Our big weather story continues to be a long stretch of warm December weather. High temperatures will remain 10 to 20 degrees above average through most of next week. We are tracking one system that has the potential to bring a little light rain and/or snow Friday night; other than that, we will remain dry through next week. While not completely impossible at this point, long-range model trends do not bode well for a white Christmas. If that is something you’re hoping for, my suggestion is to start lowering expectations.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, perfect weather for catching the Geminid meteor shower. This spectacular meteor shower can be best viewed by looking towards the northeastern sky, away from city lights. The Geminids are known for their bright, fast meteors, so find a dark spot and enjoy the show.

Thursday will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It won’t be terribly breezy either, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph. On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy as a front approaches from the west. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Friday afternoon. That front will move through Friday night, bringing a chance of scattered light rain and/or snow showers into Saturday morning. Precipitation amounts and impact will be minimal, with the best chance of rain and snow being along and east of I-35. Behind the front, it will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Days are short, nights are long, and the sun is at a low angle, but the lack of snow cover will help temperatures remain above average through most of next week. Many of our longer-range models hint that this trend will continue through Christmas Day and beyond. As I mentioned earlier, those longer-range models continue to show no signs of a major winter weather system between now and Christmas. Unfortunately, a brown Christmas is looking more and more likely. And that stinks for a number of reasons. Of course, it doesn’t feel as Christmasy without snow. But more importantly, if this dry trend continues, the lack of moisture will cause some big problems come spring.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.