Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Adam Fravel in court Thursday

The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona County.

An omnibus hearing for Adam Fravel, who faces two charges first-degree murder and two charges of second-degree murder, is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The hearing will be in a hybrid format, with people able to view the court hearing remotely by zoom.

Fravel’s defense lawyer says he will likely seek to move the court proceedings out of Winona County in order to receive a fair trial.

Fravel, Madeline’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, is being held in jail with a $3 million bond without conditions and $2 million with conditions.

The Winona mother went missing March 31.

Her remains were later found north of Mabel on June 7.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

This week’s Golden Apple award winner is a 2nd grade teacher at Eagle Lake Elementary. He’s...
Golden Apple: Eagle Lake’s Travis Miller
According to the DNR, the whole state is at risk for potential wildfires but the areas that...
Warm, dry December prompts DNR wildfire warning
The final design must be selected by December 31.
A closer look at each of Minnesota’s three flag finalists
KEYC Weather
Warm, dry weather continues... Perfect for meteor viewing