A closer look at each of Minnesota’s three flag finalists

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Just three flags of an original pool of more than 2100 submissions remain in the running for the next flag of Minnesota: F944, F1953, and F2100.

Each carries a unique take on state symbology, but many of them boast similar themes that will likely feature on the final version of the state flag.

Designers presented their designs to the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday Night.

F2100 was designed by retired financial advisor John Muller, a Minnesota native who lives in Texas

Muller says his design is simple, yet it depicts prominent features of Minnesota’s landscape: fields, lakes, snow, and most importantly, the North Star.

“The North Star is one of the brightest stars in the sky. It’s used for navigation. It serves as a guiding light that leads the way. I think these are some of the features that exist in Minnesota as well,” Muller said.

Muller’s design seems to fit well with the other finalists, using color and symbology to represent iconic state features.

“I placed the star prominently in the center of the blue field at the top of the flag. Of course, the blue field represents the Minnesota sky and the waters in the land of 10,000 lakes. Below that field is a green field depicting Minnesota’s hills and valleys and green forests and the valuable agricultural products that are grown and harvested in Minnesota.” he said.

The North Star theme seemed a popular pick among the finalists.

In fact, fellow finalist F944 is titled “Mirror of the Sky.”

" My father and I created the mirror of the sky designed together starting with a simple 10 Second doodle on a piece of scratch paper over the course of the next evening,” said Todd Pitman, one of the designers of F944.

Todd and his father, Peter, call attention to Minnesota’s blue waters and iconic night sky in their design.

Featuring an aurora and a river, both of which the Pitmans say are shaped like loons, the design was inspired by indigenous imagery.

“Every indigenous culture on earth has looked to the heavens for answers to life’s biggest questions. Most often, what is learned from observing the sky has been passed down from elders from generation to generation,” said Peter Pitman.

Finally, F1953 describes itself as simple — closely following basic vexillology.

“There were three components I focused on: emphasizing the uniqueness of our state, finding the experiences that all Minnesotans shared, and turning these elements into a visually pleasing flag,” said designer Andrew Prekker via a prepared statement.

The unique swallowtail design is unseen in any other world flag, according to Prekker.

“My design is frequently referred to as looking the most like a flag. Symbology was ranked on what people liked about the design, and it features Minnesota’s top preferred colors for our flag, blue, white, and green, and reminds people of Minnesota. It is a timeless design that will translate well for centuries to come,” he said.

The commission may pick a finalist as early as Friday, and have until the end of the year to make tweaks. Whichever flag comes out on top will be subject to possible design changes to things like the star or the color scheme.

The deadline for the commission to make its report is January 1st, 2024.

