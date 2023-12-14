Early weekend showers to break up December dry spell

Before I get started, I just want to verify that it IS December and that winter officially begins one week from today. Not that you would ever surmise that by stepping outside. It is warm and dry, and that trend will continue with high temperatures that are 10 to 20 degrees above average through next week and beyond. There is one exception to the “dry” part, and that is a couple of systems that will bring rain and even a little light snow late Friday, Friday night into Saturday. While rainfall amounts could get close to a quarter inch or more, especially east of I-35, snow amounts will not be significant. Showers will end and clouds will exit Saturday afternoon, leaving us with more warm, dry weather that will likely carry us through the Christmas holiday.

Rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with near record high temps in the low 50s. Our current record for Mankato is 53 degrees, and we will get very close. This evening will be partly cloudy, but our next system will start to send clouds our way, especially after midnight. So there is still a chance to catch the Geminid meteors, but the chance of being blocked by cloud cover will increase throughout the night.

We are tracking two systems that will impact our area late Friday, Friday night and early Saturday. The first is located to our southeast, the second is a cold front moving in from the northwest. Over the past 24 hours, our forecast models have shown a fairly decent increase in both precipitation chances and amounts. While the heaviest rain will still likely be east of I-35, especially far southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the Mankato/North Mankato area could get one to two tenths of an inch of rain from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. As the cold front moves through late Friday night into Saturday morning, there could be some light snow, but accumulation amounts will be light if any.

After the Friday/Saturday system passes, temperatures will drop a bit for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s both days.

Snow on the ground significantly impacts temperatures at this time of year. With the current lack of snow cover, we expect temperatures to trend 10 to 20 or more degrees above average, continuing through next week and likely into the Christmas holiday. At this time, there are no major indications of a system that would bring snow by Christmas, but we’re still more than 10 days away and things can certainly change. The weather team will be watching closely and will have updates along the way.

