Fatal hit-and-run near Beaver Creek, police seek public’s help

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on...
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on 141st St., north of Beaver Creek, MN just after noon Wednesday, Dec. 13.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on 141st St., north of Beaver Creek, MN just after noon Wednesday, Dec. 13.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say they found the body of 76-year-old William Krotzer of Luverne, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that investigation determined Krotzer as the victim of a hit-and run. He is believed to have been struck by a newer-model Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck, maroon or similar in color.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Krotzer walking on the road Wednesday morning or who has seen a maroon or similar pickup truck with front-end damage to contact them at 507-283-5000.

