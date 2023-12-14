Your Photos
First three Metallica Scholars graduate from SCC for fall semester

20 more scholarships will be awarded to prospective students for 2024 Spring Semester
According to a release from SCC, all three graduates (pictured l-r:) Autumn Sikel, Bruce Hougo, and Tiffany Maxa, say they are proud to be “Metallica Scholars” and grateful for the financial relief the scholarships provided.(South Central College)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARIBAULT/NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first three students in the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) at both South Central College (SCC) campuses have graduated.

A release from SCC announced the end of the SCC Fall Semester, which marks the beginning of a new chapter for three graduates of the college’s scholar program.

The first three SCC students to receive scholarships through the program were Autumn Sikel, Tiffany Maxa and Bruce Hougo.

MSI supplies scholarships in critical workforce programs at community colleges nationwide and is funded through a multimillion-dollar investment from Metallica’s foundation, “All Within My Hands.”

The scholarships can cover tuition and fees needed for program tools.

20 more scholarships through the MSI for the Spring Semester will be handed out to new students pursuing Welding, among three others.

Recent students pursuing Mechatronics and Welding at SCC’s Faribault campus, or Advanced Agriculture Ttechnician and Machine Tool Technology at the college’s North Mankato campus are eligible.

According to the release, all three graduates say that they are proud to be “Metallica Scholars” and grateful for the financial relief the scholarships provided.

Prospective Spring Semester students are encouraged to complete interest forms by Dec. 22.

