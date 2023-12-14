Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FUNdraiser at the Franklin Downtown in New Ulm

Teams of four are invited to a fun night of competitive puzzling in downtown New Ulm, located...
Teams of four are invited to a fun night of competitive puzzling in downtown New Ulm, located at 126 N Minnesota St.
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Business and Retail Association (NUBRA) are hosting a fundraiser at the Franklin Downtown Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Teams of four are invited to a fun night of competitive puzzling in downtown New Ulm, located at 126 N Minnesota St. Each team will receive a 500-piece puzzle (teams keep the puzzles after the event), two bottles of wine, and a charcuterie board. Teams will have three hours to finish all three elements: the puzzle, the wine, and charcuterie board. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.

This event is limited to 40 teams, and registration is open now through Jan. 12. Cost is $125 per team, and each team must pay in advance. Team members must be 21 years or older to participate.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

The senior forward leads the team with 12 goals on the year.
Quick Hits: Morton leading the way for MSU
MY Place received a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support local youth affected by the...
MY Place receives $15K Digital Divide donation from AT&T
According to a release from SCC, all three graduates (pictured l-r:) Autumn Sikel, Bruce...
First three Metallica Scholars graduate from SCC for fall semester
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall