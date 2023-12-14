FUNdraiser at the Franklin Downtown in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Business and Retail Association (NUBRA) are hosting a fundraiser at the Franklin Downtown Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Teams of four are invited to a fun night of competitive puzzling in downtown New Ulm, located at 126 N Minnesota St. Each team will receive a 500-piece puzzle (teams keep the puzzles after the event), two bottles of wine, and a charcuterie board. Teams will have three hours to finish all three elements: the puzzle, the wine, and charcuterie board. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.

This event is limited to 40 teams, and registration is open now through Jan. 12. Cost is $125 per team, and each team must pay in advance. Team members must be 21 years or older to participate.

