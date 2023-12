MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve covered a lot of categories for different kinds of gifts to get your loved ones for the holidays, and here’s another! Patrick Anderson is in with PULP Comics & Games with gift ideas for avid, average and beginner readers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.