Golden Apple: Eagle Lake’s Travis Miller

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is a 2nd grade teacher at Eagle Lake Elementary. He’s also Mankato Area Public Schools’ teacher of the year.

”I always loved school, like I said I grew up in the district, I loved coming to school, I did not like summers. I would cry because I didn’t get to see my friends and see my teachers,” said Travis Miller.

Miller is in his 13th year at Eagle Lake Elementary.

This is his 19th year teaching overall, and his 16th in the district.

Originally an engineering major in school, Miller found his calling teaching elementary students, and now teaches all subjects to his 2nd graders, with a specialty in math.

Miller has also been named Mankato Area Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, and he says all the attention has been a bit overwhelming.

“It’s kind of embarrassing a little bit because I think, ‘Who am I to say that I’m the one that should deserve this attention? But I think we all deserve this attention, but it’s really nice to have your colleagues and people around you in the community see and know that the hard work that we put in just kind of, getting some recognition is always kind of nice,” said Miller.

Miller says that he teaches with a “growing mindset”, encouraging accepting mistakes for the sake of improving and moving forward.

Alongside teaching, Miller coaches baseball at Mankato East high school, helps with tech problems around the school and fills in with principal duties when the building’s usual principal is unavailable.

His colleagues say that his influence is felt by the students along with everyone else in the school.

“People around the building and around the district appreciate everything that he’s done for kids and for families over the years that he’s been here in Mankato. He works super hard, he’s a great colleague and a wonderful person to work with,” said Deb Kienholz.

