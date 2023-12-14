Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall

The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury appeared in court Thursday for his pre-trial Omnibus hearing.

Kingsbury went missing March 31 from Winona, her remains were found north of Mabel on June 7.

Fravel is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

During the hearing it was announced both the prosecution and defense are looking at a fall date for a criminal trial.

All pre-trial motions must be submitted by January 19. The defense obtained more than 1,800 pages of the grand jury transcript that indicted Fravel with the first-degree murder charges.

According to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, the transcript has been tightly controlled. Fravel’s attorney Zach Bauer is working to obtain a copy for Fravel to review in custody.

In attendance for Fravel, were his mom, dad, sister and brother. In support of Kingsbury, her mom, dad, stepmom, sister and other friends attended the hearing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

According to a release from SCC, all three graduates (pictured l-r:) Autumn Sikel, Bruce...
First three Metallica Scholars graduate from SCC for fall semester
MnDOT crews will be executing prescribed burns, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15, on Hwy...
MnDOT issues prescribed burn alerts for parts of Steele, Dodge Counties
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday
Warmer than average temps to continue through extended forecast with rain returning Friday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2023