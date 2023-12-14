Maverick Insider: Women’s basketball on win-streak, men’s hockey away from conference play

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU women’s basketball and MSU men’s hockey ahead of big matchups on the road.

Women’s basketball has recently found their stride, Mackenzie Schweim and Coach Thiesse share their thoughts on what’s working ahead of their game at Winona State.

Men’s hockey is taking a break from CCHA play, and taking on RPI in a series set in New York this weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.