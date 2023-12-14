MnDOT issues prescribed burn alerts for parts of Steele, Dodge Counties

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) – Motorists driving through parts of both Steele and Dodge Counties might be affected by prescribed burns during the week.

MnDOT crews will be executing prescribed burns, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15, on Hwy 218, between Blooming Prairie and Owatonna.

Signs have been placed throughout those areas, alerting the driver that they are near the smoky burn area, near the Bixby and Pratt areas in Steele County.

Crews will burn grassland vegetation along the road to in order to keep clear zones safe while also creating a more attractive look for the area and also to improve the quality of the soil.

