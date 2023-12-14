Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MY Place receives $15K Digital Divide donation from AT&T

Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) received a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support local...
Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) received a $15,000 donation from AT&T to help support local youth affected by the digital divide.(AT&T Corporate Communications)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth (MY) Place received a $15,000 donation from AT&T on Thursday.

The contribution aims to support local youth that are affected by the digital divide.

This contribution was presented at MY Place’s new location at 11 a.m.

The AT&T contribution will support MY Place’s Academic programs, such as tutoring, digital literacy and online safety training, for youth in need in the Greater Mankato area.

Many students served by MY Place have little to no access to technology at home, or lack sufficient devices to complete homework assignments, remain connected, and learn digital skills.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

According to a release from SCC, all three graduates (pictured l-r:) Autumn Sikel, Bruce...
First three Metallica Scholars graduate from SCC for fall semester
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall
MnDOT crews will be executing prescribed burns, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15, on Hwy...
MnDOT issues prescribed burn alerts for parts of Steele, Dodge Counties
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday