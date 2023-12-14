MY Place receives $15K Digital Divide donation from AT&T

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth (MY) Place received a $15,000 donation from AT&T on Thursday.

The contribution aims to support local youth that are affected by the digital divide.

This contribution was presented at MY Place’s new location at 11 a.m.

The AT&T contribution will support MY Place’s Academic programs, such as tutoring, digital literacy and online safety training, for youth in need in the Greater Mankato area.

Many students served by MY Place have little to no access to technology at home, or lack sufficient devices to complete homework assignments, remain connected, and learn digital skills.

