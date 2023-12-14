Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Quick Hits: Sam Morton leading the way for MSU

The senior forward leads the team with 12 goals.
The senior forward leads the team with 12 goals.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team heads out east for a couple of non-conference match-ups against RPI.

Leading the Mavericks in scoring this year is senior forward Sam Morton. Morton is up to 12 goals on the season. The playmaker sat down with sports director Rob Clark for this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Mavericks 10-0 heading into final week before holiday break
MSU Men’s basketball team continues to remain perfect
Mavericks look to close out first half unbeaten.
MSU looks to stay unbeaten
Nick Mullens
The Vikings will start Nick Mullens this week in their latest quarterback shuffle
St. Peter defeats Glencoe-Silver Lake 88-58
St. Peter tallies a win against Glencoe-Silver Lake