Soft lockdown lifted at two Mankato health facilities
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato medical facilities resume services as normal after entering a lockdown this morning as a precaution due to a threat.
Mankato Clinic officials say a phone threat came from an identified individual at 11:41 this morning.
Both the Mankato Clinic on Main Street and the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato entered a soft lockdown once that threat was made.
Patients were allowed to enter, but staff and security monitored the entrances.
Mankato Public Safety issued an All Clear around 1:30 this afternoon.
