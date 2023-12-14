Warm, dry December prompts DNR wildfire warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is warning Minnesotans about the potential risk for wildfires during this season.

The reason for the unusual December warning is due to the lack of snow and unusually warm and dry conditions.

Dry, brown grasses and vegetation mean that wildfires can start and spread quickly.

The DNR will continue to inform people of this potential risk until we have continuous snow cover.

”Yeah, I mean, across the states, we’ve seen warmer or above normal winter temperatures. And what that typically means is we don’t have snow cover and with out snow cover, that leads to potential for fire danger,” said Karen Harrison.

According to the DNR, the whole state is at risk for potential wildfires but the areas that are on high alert are in southwest, central, and parts of the northwest in Minnesota.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.