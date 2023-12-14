Warmer temps continue as rain returns Friday

Above average temperatures likely to stick around through extended forecast with rain chances returning to the area Friday.

Today will be on the pleasant side with plenty of sunshine across the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-40s and low-50s through the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times mixed in. Cloudy skies will gradually return through the late afternoon and evening hours making way for mostly cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or two after midnight is possible around the area as temperatures slowly drop into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and rather gloomy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s through the afternoon hours as rain chances slowly increase as the day goes on. Rain will likely move in through the mid to late afternoon hours and continue on and off into the late night hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Saturday morning. As temperatures near the low to mid-30s by Saturday morning, some areas may deal with a light rain/snow mix before precipitation fizzles out through the later morning hours.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy as the precipitation chances gradually taper off. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will slowly become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the quieter side despite partly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Skies will continue to slowly clear becoming mostly clear by Monday morning as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

Next week will start off on the sunny side as sunshine returns by Monday and sticks around throughout Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday with highs hovering in the low to mid-30s. Winds will be rather light reaching up to 10 mph through the day. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs hovering in the low-40s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning.

The middle of next week will be partly cloudy throughout Wednesday as temperatures hover in the upper-30s. Winds will be on the lighter side, reaching up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will have more increasing clouds with skies becoming mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

The end of next week into the weekend of Christmas will remain warmer than average despite a slight drop in temperatures. Thursday will be mostly cloudy for the first day of winter with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the holiday weekend as temperatures continue to hover in the mid to upper-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be slightly breezy ranging between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-20s by the following morning.

