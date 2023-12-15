Your Photos
26-year-old Minneapolis man killed in single-vehicle Le Sueur County crash

By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff, deputies responded to a report of a car that had driven off the roadway and collided with trees Dec. 15, around 8:00 a.m. The incident occurred on 221st Avenue near Glens Beach Road in Elysian Township.

As deputies arrived on the scene, authorities say they located a white Honda Passenger in the ditch, which had sustained substantial damage.

According to police, the body of a deceased 26-year-old, Trevyn David of Minneapolis, was found in the driver’s compartment.

They also say, initial investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling Northbound on 221st Avenue and appeared to have lost control entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck some trees in the North ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

