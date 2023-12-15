BLC students raise over $11,000 for Lebanon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just one tiny college room, big ideas were created.

“It was really just an ambitious idea,” said John Sadaka.

And now, fully achieved: funding solar panels for a church in Lebanon.

“It feels great. It really gives me goosebumps,” said Sadaka

The Bethany Lutheran DECA-Enactus club will send $11,874 to a Lebanese electric company, all to place solar panels on a church in Barsa, club president John Sadaka’s hometown, before Christmas.

“I went over to Lebanon. It was very hard to see the situation of it, where people struggled for basic necessities. Like, turning the fridge off at night, because they couldn’t afford the electricity bill,” said Sadaka.

And they say the solar panels will make a difference, all thanks to the club of students.

“It was all centered around this club,” said Sadaka.

“Nobody was doing their own thing. Everybody was working together and contributing. And I think that was a big part of work towards our goal,” said Clever Nieto.

“And everybody just worked really well together on this project. Everybody contributed their own talents, and I think we were just a really great team,” said Megan Torner.

The club members worked all throughout the fall semester to fundraise with local restaurants and businesses.

“I think, overall, working for these fundraisers- as I’m a freshman- is that it was a sense of community. Like, I really got to know people around. And we really became a part of Mankato,” said Allison Etheridge.

And club members say many blessings appeared.

The initial project estimate was $48,000, but dropped to $10,800 just last week.

And they’ve raised $1,000 over the adjusted estimate.

“The fact that we exceeded this goal is pretty impressive. It shows the possibilities of the future. We did this in just a semester,” said Ethan Lozano.

“I think that the fact that is was possible just to do that is amazing. Get people together, and they can do things that are pretty cool,” said Nieto.

“I’m just blessed that we all were able to get together and work on this project. And it really has become one huge family,” said Sadaka.

The DECA-Enactus club plans to send the money out just in time for Christmas.

