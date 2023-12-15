Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.(GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A British boy whose location has been unknown for six years was found Wednesday morning in the southwestern French region of Haute-Garonne, a spokesperson for regional authorities told CNN on Thursday.

Alex Batty has not been seen since he was 11 years old.

He was taken on holiday in Spain in 2017 with his mother, “who did not have legal parental guardianship,” and his grandfather, according to a police appeal released in February 2019.

Alex was found near the city of Toulouse in the south of France, according to the spokesperson.

CNN’s affiliate BFMTV reported that the family has confirmed the teenager’s identity and that he is due to return to England shortly, according to the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, told The Sun newspaper that she had spoken to Alex.

“I am so happy. I have spoken to him and he is well,” Caruana said. “He is currently with the authorities in France. It is such a shock.”

Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday that they have been contacted regarding “a possible sighting in France of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017.”

Officers in the English town of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the “authenticity of the report,” police added.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further inquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school
A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its cars in the U.S. in order to improve the safety...
Total recall: Tesla's autopilot problem