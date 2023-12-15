Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Community creates pedestrian safety campaign

The non- profit organization “Smiles” has been working with city officials to figure out ways to make streets and sidewalks safer.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are renewed calls for pedestrian safety after this week’s crash on Riverfront Drive in Mankato. The non-profit organization “Smiles” has been working with city officials to figure out ways to make streets and sidewalks safer.

But, they say drivers need to do their part.

“Just raise awareness, stop. Look for people, help them, you know. Pay attention, the crosswalks, even when it comes to shoveling your sidewalks, that’s a huge, another huge issue in our community. People that are using a wheelchair can’t always get out because the curb cuts are not shoveled,” said Jennifer Jones.

The organization also provides meetings for community members to share their concerns about accessibility to raise awareness and change barriers.

“To be honest. I just think people do need to pay attention to the crosswalks better. That’s if you’re in a hurry. Just slow down, I guess. Especially if there’s people. Because I was almost hit the other day. I just kept going,” said Thunder Fox.

A lot of the improvements made by the city of Mankato are guided by the complete street plan that the city adopted in 2015. This consists of pedestrian facility locations and types.

“So when we move into a neighborhood or a street that’s been identified as an improvement, we will include the necessary pedestrian facilities. An example of this would be the upcoming project on North Bell. That project is slated for additional sidewalk to help provide additional non motorized connectivity through the neighborhood,” said Michael McCarty.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Two Mankato health care facilities resume services as normal after entering a lockdown this...
Health services resume after two Mankato clinics face soft lockdown
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather
Patients were allowed to enter, but staff and security monitored the entrances.
Soft lockdown lifted at two Mankato health facilities
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch on...
Fatal hit-and-run near Beaver Creek, police seek public’s help