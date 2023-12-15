Community creates pedestrian safety campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are renewed calls for pedestrian safety after this week’s crash on Riverfront Drive in Mankato. The non-profit organization “Smiles” has been working with city officials to figure out ways to make streets and sidewalks safer.

But, they say drivers need to do their part.

“Just raise awareness, stop. Look for people, help them, you know. Pay attention, the crosswalks, even when it comes to shoveling your sidewalks, that’s a huge, another huge issue in our community. People that are using a wheelchair can’t always get out because the curb cuts are not shoveled,” said Jennifer Jones.

The organization also provides meetings for community members to share their concerns about accessibility to raise awareness and change barriers.

“To be honest. I just think people do need to pay attention to the crosswalks better. That’s if you’re in a hurry. Just slow down, I guess. Especially if there’s people. Because I was almost hit the other day. I just kept going,” said Thunder Fox.

A lot of the improvements made by the city of Mankato are guided by the complete street plan that the city adopted in 2015. This consists of pedestrian facility locations and types.

“So when we move into a neighborhood or a street that’s been identified as an improvement, we will include the necessary pedestrian facilities. An example of this would be the upcoming project on North Bell. That project is slated for additional sidewalk to help provide additional non motorized connectivity through the neighborhood,” said Michael McCarty.

