Diving into the world of dreams

Now let’s dig deeper into what our dreams actually mean, if anything? Joining to dive into that topic is Jessica Hebert with Blue Star Gaia.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether you remember it or not, you dream every night. Sometimes they’re happy, other times sad, often bizarre. According to Health Line, they’re a normal part of sleep — something we spend one-third of our life doing.

Some fun facts about dreams. You’re more likely to remember your dreams on weekends or days when you sleep in, because each episode of REM sleep is longer than the last. Also, longer dreams occur in the morning hours.

Also, did you know we don't all dream in color? Around 12 percent of people dream in black and white.

For more information check out https://bluestargaia.com/

