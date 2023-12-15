Your Photos
FOCP distributes winter meals

Feeding our Communities Partners distributed meals to students in need over winter break today.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding our Communities Partners distributed meals to students in need over winter break today.

More than 900 meals were distributed, an increase over last year’s total. More than 300 volunteers packed meals, loaded vehicles and distributed meals to students around the community. The distribution comes at the end of a busy year for FOCP, after moving into a larger space and adding JWP to their list of school partners. FOCP says that the growth in the organization shows the need that continues to grow within the community.

”In the Mankato area, near 20% of our population lives at or below the poverty line, which is mind blowing as someone who grew up here that was very shocking to me but really telling to the need that we are supporting and the need that there is in the community for other organizations like us,” said Heather Bierer.

From here, FOCP looks forward to their Climb2FeedKids fundraiser on Jan. 21.

