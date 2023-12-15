Gustavus women's hockey coach Mike Carroll reaches win 500.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus women’s hockey program is no stranger to success, under 25th year head coach Mike Carroll the Gusties have 16 MIAC regular season titles and a 2023 National DIII Championship title. On Friday, December 8th coach Carroll reached win 500 becoming just the 5th coach overall all in all the divisions of NCAA women’s hockey to reach this milestone.

“It’s pretty cool I haven’t thought about it too much because we’re in the middle of the season something I’ll reflect on once I move onto retirement, but happy its over with and we got 501 the next game so that was cool” said head coach Mike Carroll.

Coach Carroll first started here’s coaching career right here in Mankato.

“An opportunity came to move back to the area and manage All Seasons Arena the hockey rink and then I coached boys high school hockey at Mankato west for nine years so I was in the area already and that’s what pulled me to Gustavus” said coach Carroll.

If you didn’t find coach Carroll at the ice rink there was a good chance he was at the baseball diamond. For 17 years coach Carroll was the head coach of both the Gustavus baseball team and women’s hockey team.

“The opportunity to coach baseball here first came up and then women’s hockey came after I was already here. So, I got to do the best of both worlds and chase my dreams a little bit” said coach Carroll.

Being a former dual sport collegiate athlete at MSU playing baseball and hockey, coach knew he wanted to give back.

“I think it just keeps me young and I really like working with our athletes and trying to make an impact on them” said coach Carroll.

Reaching 500 wins isn’t something just any coach gets to experience. He is grateful for reaching this milestone.

“There’s a lot of super super good coaches out there in all sports that never had the opportunity to win that many games and I’m lucky enough to have a really good school to work for, really good quality student athletes, a rink right on campus and really good loyal dedicated assistant coaches so all the pieces were there plus a lot of luck has to go into it as well” said coach Carroll.

The Gusties women’s hockey team is a perfect 6-0 in conference play and have a 9-2 record overall.

The team is back out on the ice Tuesday, January 9th.

