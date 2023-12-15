Health services resume after two Mankato clinics face soft lockdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato health care facilities resume services as normal after entering a lockdown this morning as a precaution due to a threat.

Mankato Clinic officials say a phone threat came from an identified individual at 11:41 this morning.

Both the Mankato Clinic on Main Street and the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato entered a soft lockdown once that threat was made.

Patients were allowed to enter, but staff and security monitored the entrances.

Mankato Public Safety issued an All Clear around 1:30 this afternoon.

