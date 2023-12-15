Your Photos
Historic two-year anniversary of Hartland tornado

Friday, Dec. 15, marks two years since Minnesota’s first recorded December tornado tore through the town of Hartland. The storm tore through the town of 300 peo
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - ”There really wasn’t a concern that we weren’t going to build back. It was how we built back,” said Brandon Brackey.

Two years ago, an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Hartland.

“Tornado came through and hit the main part of town, and the bank, and could hardly believe it. It’s December 15th. Wind is a tornado come through on December 15th in Minnesota,” said Darcy Newman.

It was a historic one... the first tornado seen in December in Minnesota.

“How crazy, it went so fast coming into town. It was absolutely freezing that next day after a warm day and just seeing the, you know, devastation in the town was horrible,” said Newman.

The Arcadian Bank was one of the buildings hit the hardest that night.

Their original building that started in the town back in 1912 had an unknown future.

“It was very important to the leadership team at the bank that we stick with the town of Heartland, and we built something back here on a lot of seems like a lot of organizations may not have made that decision, but it was important to us,” said Brackey.

Now, years later, the heart of the town is slowly being rebuilt.

The bank opened back in September, yet residents say there’s still a long way to go before their town is back up to full strength.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a very good thing for the town, but hopefully out of that it can come some good things,” said Brackey.

The storm that tore through the town of 300 people left a trail of damage stretching just a little over 2 miles.

Some empty lots lie where businesses once stood, the city hopes to build a fire department and a city hall.

